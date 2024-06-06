Government of Montserrat

TRADER’S LICENSE CERTIFICATE NOTICE

As per Section 6(1)of the Trade Licence Ordinance , the fee for the 2024 Trade Licence was due and should have been paid by January 1st,2024. It is mandatory to display the Trade Licence Certificate, which bears the name of the business visibly on the business premises.

The following businesses have been issued a Trader’s License Certificate under the TRADE LICENCES ACT, valid until December 31, 2024.

Trade Licence Paid For 2024
NameContact PersonAddress
AlJoe Variety StoreJoseph E. P TuittLook Out
Angelos IntMahesh ValechhaP O Box LB1128
Ashoks SupermarketAshok SadhwaniP O Box LB1148
**B.B.C Radio & T.VBeresford ChalmersP O Box B15
Beni’s Trading & Services LtdGaneshwar BeniP.O Box 252 Brades
Beni’s Jewellery IncGaneshwar BeniP.O Box 252 Brades
Cable & WirelessCable & WirelessP.O Box B29 Sweeneys
Caribbean Cable Communication (Mrat) LtdC/O Petronella Frith-Browne#7 Farara Plaza, Brades
Delta Petroleum (Montserrat) LtdDelta Petroleum (Montserrat) LtdCarrs Bay
Eddies Trucking Ltd.Eddie BuffongeP.O Box LB1145 Little Bay
**E.S.G Variety LtdKeith EdgecombeManjack, Brades P O Box B4
**Karishma Store LimitedParmanand DheraP O Box LB1117 Davy Hill
M.S. Osborne Ltd.M.S. Osborne LtdP O Box 287 Brades
Nigel Osborne Enterprises LtdNigel OsborneCarrs Bay
Rams EmdeeManu ChandiramaniP O Box 104 Salem
**Victors SupermarketManish ValechhaP O Box LB1104 Davy Hill
Wall TradingWilliam WallP O Box 224 Carrs Bay
Adlai Fenton/ Alda SolutionzAdlai J. FentonDavy Hill
Grand Phoenix Ltd.Dagriee WilsonNixon’s
Lee’s PharmacyWendell LeeBox 49 Cudjoe head
Beauty PlusDaigree WilsonCudjoe Head
Destiny Mini MartKingsley MaduSalem
Indian Summer Breeze World Cuisine & Wine LoungeGaneshwar BeniCavalla Hill
Johnnies Mecca FashionJohn WhykeP O Box 394 Brades
M/rat Stationery CentreKenneth CassellP O Box 286
RKK&T EnterprisesKenbert BarzeyBrades
The Stationery OfficeJohn WhykeP O Box 394 Brades
The UmpireRickford ArcherP O Box LB1129
Celebrations & Designs ServicesVerna BrandtOlveston P O Box B31
Emerald Beauty SalonBernadette DuberryDavy Hill/Cudjoe Head PO
Emerald PlumbingEmile DuberryDavy Hill PO Box 324
ID MontserratRoosevelt JemmotteP O Box 9; Brades
N & B Service CentreCharles “Nick” RyanCarrs Bay P O Box B6
Where The Brainey People Meet ShopSt. Claire LeeSweeney’s
Robert HoweRobert HoweSt.Johns P O Box 480
Silane Bakery & GrocerySilane JeanDavy Hill
Victor’s GarageVictor JamesP O Box LB1143
Ann ThomasAnn ThomasLB1103
Audrey Ryan SilcottAudrey Ryan SilcottSt. Johns
BB’s Boutique Celebrating Curves!Brenda BuffongeBrades
Broker’s WallCavill GreenawayBrades
Capricorn Sewing & HaberdasheryCarmen ThomasSalem
Christiana HoweChristinana HowePump Ghaut, St. John’s
Cook OutGracelyn WhiteLook out
DD’S Bar & GroceryDawn DavisSalem
Davy Hill Medical CentreSharra Greenaway- duberryDavy hill
Elizabeth SweeneyElizabeth SweeneySt.Johns
Family Fish ProcessingJohn R. LeeManjack
Fine ChoiceMarcia Aretha SmithSalem
Gbay LTDGlenville DaleySt.Peters
Henry’s RestaurantOmar HenryBrades
Jems Exquisite Gift Baskets & GiftsDorothy CassellOlveston
J.J. CuisineZephrina JnofinnSt.Johns
John DyerJohn DyerSt.Johns
Julie’s Beauty SalonJuliana MeadeSweeneys
K.C.K. Unlimited CraftsKirk BradeSt Peter’s
Keith CoxKeith CoxSt John’s
Kinsale LtdBrian RoachBarzey’s
Lauretta JosephLauretta JosephSalem
Luv’s Cotton StoreLovena DorsetteSalem
M & D’s Green Market Grocery & Pork OutletDerona C. SemperBarzey’s
Mildred ( clothes shop)Mildred KirwanBrades
M S J Flowers Garden SuppliesEaston Farrell- TaylorBrades
New Beginings Baby WorldRuthlyn TuittDavy hill
Omega’s CreationLookout
Patsy’s Cake Baking & DecoratingPatrica FarrellLB1135
Dr DiagnosticsRaymond SamuelJones Hill
Rising Sun BurgersAntoinette SilcottSt John’s
Rosie’s BoutiqueMary Anita WeekesSt. John’s
Sha’romas Health & WellnessSharnique LeonceOlveston
Sunflower MarketMaudline BlakeP O Box 1143
The Attic RestaurantCarolynne JeffersBrades
The Montserrat Red CrossGlenn FrancisBrades
Van Doiman’s VeggiesHerman Van DoimanSt. Peter’s
Zacky’s BarRobert RoachDrummonds
Janetta Samuel- WhiteJanetta Samuel- WhiteLookout
B’s Tasty PlusMaureen E. PhillipJudy Piece

