TRADER’S LICENSE CERTIFICATE NOTICE

As per Section 6(1)of the Trade Licence Ordinance , the fee for the 2024 Trade Licence was due and should have been paid by January 1st,2024. It is mandatory to display the Trade Licence Certificate, which bears the name of the business visibly on the business premises.
The following businesses have been issued a Trader’s License Certificate under the TRADE LICENCES ACT, valid until December 31, 2024.
|Trade Licence Paid For 2024
|Name
|Contact Person
|Address
|AlJoe Variety Store
|Joseph E. P Tuitt
|Look Out
|Angelos Int
|Mahesh Valechha
|P O Box LB1128
|Ashoks Supermarket
|Ashok Sadhwani
|P O Box LB1148
|**B.B.C Radio & T.V
|Beresford Chalmers
|P O Box B15
|Beni’s Trading & Services Ltd
|Ganeshwar Beni
|P.O Box 252 Brades
|Beni’s Jewellery Inc
|Ganeshwar Beni
|P.O Box 252 Brades
|Cable & Wireless
|Cable & Wireless
|P.O Box B29 Sweeneys
|Caribbean Cable Communication (Mrat) Ltd
|C/O Petronella Frith-Browne
|#7 Farara Plaza, Brades
|Delta Petroleum (Montserrat) Ltd
|Delta Petroleum (Montserrat) Ltd
|Carrs Bay
|Eddies Trucking Ltd.
|Eddie Buffonge
|P.O Box LB1145 Little Bay
|**E.S.G Variety Ltd
|Keith Edgecombe
|Manjack, Brades P O Box B4
|**Karishma Store Limited
|Parmanand Dhera
|P O Box LB1117 Davy Hill
|M.S. Osborne Ltd.
|M.S. Osborne Ltd
|P O Box 287 Brades
|Nigel Osborne Enterprises Ltd
|Nigel Osborne
|Carrs Bay
|Rams Emdee
|Manu Chandiramani
|P O Box 104 Salem
|**Victors Supermarket
|Manish Valechha
|P O Box LB1104 Davy Hill
|Wall Trading
|William Wall
|P O Box 224 Carrs Bay
|Adlai Fenton/ Alda Solutionz
|Adlai J. Fenton
|Davy Hill
|Grand Phoenix Ltd.
|Dagriee Wilson
|Nixon’s
|Lee’s Pharmacy
|Wendell Lee
|Box 49 Cudjoe head
|Beauty Plus
|Daigree Wilson
|Cudjoe Head
|Destiny Mini Mart
|Kingsley Madu
|Salem
|Indian Summer Breeze World Cuisine & Wine Lounge
|Ganeshwar Beni
|Cavalla Hill
|Johnnies Mecca Fashion
|John Whyke
|P O Box 394 Brades
|M/rat Stationery Centre
|Kenneth Cassell
|P O Box 286
|RKK&T Enterprises
|Kenbert Barzey
|Brades
|The Stationery Office
|John Whyke
|P O Box 394 Brades
|The Umpire
|Rickford Archer
|P O Box LB1129
|Celebrations & Designs Services
|Verna Brandt
|Olveston P O Box B31
|Emerald Beauty Salon
|Bernadette Duberry
|Davy Hill/Cudjoe Head PO
|Emerald Plumbing
|Emile Duberry
|Davy Hill PO Box 324
|ID Montserrat
|Roosevelt Jemmotte
|P O Box 9; Brades
|N & B Service Centre
|Charles “Nick” Ryan
|Carrs Bay P O Box B6
|Where The Brainey People Meet Shop
|St. Claire Lee
|Sweeney’s
|Robert Howe
|Robert Howe
|St.Johns P O Box 480
|Silane Bakery & Grocery
|Silane Jean
|Davy Hill
|Victor’s Garage
|Victor James
|P O Box LB1143
|Ann Thomas
|Ann Thomas
|LB1103
|Audrey Ryan Silcott
|Audrey Ryan Silcott
|St. Johns
|BB’s Boutique Celebrating Curves!
|Brenda Buffonge
|Brades
|Broker’s Wall
|Cavill Greenaway
|Brades
|Capricorn Sewing & Haberdashery
|Carmen Thomas
|Salem
|Christiana Howe
|Christinana Howe
|Pump Ghaut, St. John’s
|Cook Out
|Gracelyn White
|Look out
|DD’S Bar & Grocery
|Dawn Davis
|Salem
|Davy Hill Medical Centre
|Sharra Greenaway- duberry
|Davy hill
|Elizabeth Sweeney
|Elizabeth Sweeney
|St.Johns
|Family Fish Processing
|John R. Lee
|Manjack
|Fine Choice
|Marcia Aretha Smith
|Salem
|Gbay LTD
|Glenville Daley
|St.Peters
|Henry’s Restaurant
|Omar Henry
|Brades
|Jems Exquisite Gift Baskets & Gifts
|Dorothy Cassell
|Olveston
|J.J. Cuisine
|Zephrina Jnofinn
|St.Johns
|John Dyer
|John Dyer
|St.Johns
|Julie’s Beauty Salon
|Juliana Meade
|Sweeneys
|K.C.K. Unlimited Crafts
|Kirk Brade
|St Peter’s
|Keith Cox
|Keith Cox
|St John’s
|Kinsale Ltd
|Brian Roach
|Barzey’s
|Lauretta Joseph
|Lauretta Joseph
|Salem
|Luv’s Cotton Store
|Lovena Dorsette
|Salem
|M & D’s Green Market Grocery & Pork Outlet
|Derona C. Semper
|Barzey’s
|Mildred ( clothes shop)
|Mildred Kirwan
|Brades
|M S J Flowers Garden Supplies
|Easton Farrell- Taylor
|Brades
|New Beginings Baby World
|Ruthlyn Tuitt
|Davy hill
|Omega’s Creation
|Lookout
|Patsy’s Cake Baking & Decorating
|Patrica Farrell
|LB1135
|Dr Diagnostics
|Raymond Samuel
|Jones Hill
|Rising Sun Burgers
|Antoinette Silcott
|St John’s
|Rosie’s Boutique
|Mary Anita Weekes
|St. John’s
|Sha’romas Health & Wellness
|Sharnique Leonce
|Olveston
|Sunflower Market
|Maudline Blake
|P O Box 1143
|The Attic Restaurant
|Carolynne Jeffers
|Brades
|The Montserrat Red Cross
|Glenn Francis
|Brades
|Van Doiman’s Veggies
|Herman Van Doiman
|St. Peter’s
|Zacky’s Bar
|Robert Roach
|Drummonds
|Janetta Samuel- White
|Janetta Samuel- White
|Lookout
|B’s Tasty Plus
|Maureen E. Phillip
|Judy Piece