MONTSERRAT’s PREMIER & FINANCIAL SECRETARY ATTENDING CDB’s 54th ANNUAL MEETING IN CANADA

Montserrat’s Premier, Honourable Joseph E. Farrell and Financial Secretary, Hon. Lindorna Lambert-Sweeney are currently in Ottawa, Canada attending the 54th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).
The Board of Governor’s Meeting opened on Wednesday morning (June 19th) under the theme ‘Partnerships for Resilient Prosperity’ and with an address by the Chairman of the CDB Board of Governors and Canada’s Minister of International Development, Honourable Ahmed Hussen.
This event, as noted by the CDB, brings together the Bank’s highest decision-making body, thought-leaders, innovators, academics, business leaders, policymakers, and government officials for vital discussions to address issues pivotal to sustainable development efforts in the Caribbean Region.
The Seminars planned during the meeting will cover a range of topics to include, ‘Employment Equity: Promoting Inclusion in Caribbean Labour Markets’, ‘Imagineering: Using Creative Industry Research to Devise Development Strategies’, and ‘Accelerating Development: Optimising Trade Connectivity and Logistics for Growth’ before coming to a close at the end of day on June 20th.
The public events will be streamed live on CDB’s channels on Linkedin, Facebook and YouTube.