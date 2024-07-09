GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT DONATES $100,000 to CDEMA TO AID HURRICANE RELIEF

The Government of Montserrat will be donating one hundred thousand dollars (EC$100,000) to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to assist islands impacted by Hurricane Beryl.
Premier of Montserrat, Honourable Joseph Farrell said the decision was made during the Thursday July 4th meeting of Cabinet.
He further explained that government thought it prudent to make a cash donation through CDEMA, as CDEMA is the central agency for disaster relief in the region.
Premier Farrell added that the government is also in talks with the Director of the Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA), Lieutenant Colonel Alvin Ryan to determine if there are available personnel to be deployed to the affected islands.
He further noted that all CARICOM leaders have been in contact with each other and an emergency CARICOM meeting was held early last week about the situation in the Grenadines, and Barbados. Premier was among Caribbean leaders to receive briefings from heads of the affected islands on the damages that have occurred and vital supplies that are required.
Premier Farrell expressed empathy on behalf of the government and people of Montserrat to people of the islands impacted by Hurricane Beryl.
He is urging residents of Montserrat to ensure plans are in place for the hurricane season and has cautioned persons to avoid becoming complacent during the hurricane season.