MONTSERRAT’S NATIONAL PERFORMANCE REPORT 2021-2022 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE

The Monitoring and Evaluation Unit, Cabinet Secretariat has published Montserrat’s National Performance Report for 2021-2022
The National Performance Report Captures Governments’ response to its National Goals as outlined in the Montserrat Sustainable Development Plan, the SDP 2008 – 2020. Mrs. Cynthia Dyett from the Monitoring and Evaluation Unit explained that although the SDP end date was 2020, the delivery of programmes, projects and policies were still being pursued and being implemented.
The Report is said to provide an objective assessment on how well the Government is meeting its goals and objectives, as the Report is a tracking, documentary and analytic exercise that provides for the Cabinet, private sector stakeholders and the public an in-depth look at the progress towards achieving the Governments’ overarching goals.
The entire National Performance Report 2021-2022 can be accessed on The Government’s website on the publications portal. The direct link to the report is:
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Montserrats-National-Performance-Report-202122.pdf