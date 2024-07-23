AIR ACCESS CHALLENGES ANTICPATED UNTIL JULY 29, 2024 DUE TO FUEL SUPPLY ISSUES

The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to inform the public that there is currently AVGAS (aviation fuel) supply issues in Antigua, for the Islander Aircrafts that fly in and out of Montserrat. It is estimated that this will be resolved by Monday, 29th July 2024.
Both SVG and Fly Montserrat are making every effort to support the travelling public during this time of difficulty.
Therefore, travelers, particularly those already booked, are encouraged to contact their ticketing agent to confirm travel or make the necessary re-arrangements to avoid significant disruption in travel movements.
The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to thank all for their patience and understanding as we continue to make every effort to provide reliable, safe access to and from Montserrat.
For addtional information contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or (664) 491 3378 or on Whatsapp (664) 392 3600.