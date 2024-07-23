Government of Montserrat Introduces New Policy for Scholarship Awards

The Government of Montserrat is pleased to announce the introduction of a new policy position for the award of scholarships, effective from the 2024/25 academic year.
This Cabinet approved policy is designed to accommodate a wider range of criteria for scholarship awards beyond the traditional approved priority list. This more modern approach takes into consideration factors such as the candidate’s genuine interest in the field, academic or skill history in the required subject areas, evidence of the pursuit of excellence, and demonstrated participation in community building.
Under the revised approach, the Cabinet-approved list of priority areas for long-term study will remain a significant criterion in the scholarship award process. However, applicants will now have a better opportunity to select and advocate for their preferred area of interest as worthwhile for funding – even if it is not on the priority list.
The revised approach will include a two-staged process for awarding scholarships. The first will be a short-listing process of scoring applications objectively against the revised criteria. Short-listed candidates will be invited to an interview where they will present themselves and respond to questions about their chosen area of study.
Only applicants who are Montserratians or permanent residents of Montserrat will be considered. Consideration will also only be given to applicants who have secured acceptance into an accredited university
The Government of Montserrat remains dedicated to investing in the education and development of its people and believes this new policy will create a more dynamic and flexible approach to scholarship awards.
For more information about the new scholarship policy, please contact The Chief Human Resources Officer Dr. Miguelle Christopher at 1-664-491-2444 or by email at ChristopherM@gov.ms.
The full policy can be viewed and downloaded from the Government website. The direct link is as follows:
https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Government-of-Montserrat-Scholarship-Policy-2024.pdf