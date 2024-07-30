STATEMENT BY GOVERNOR & PREMIER ON ACCESS TO AND FROM MONTSERRAT

Statement by Her Excellency Governor Sarah Tucker and Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell
The Governor and the Government of Montserrat recognise the access challenges the island continues to face and together are working on the longer term solutions to improve the situation on a more permanent basis.
Currently there is an acute issue in relation to fuel supplies for our two carriers, Fly Montserrat and SVG.
The supplier of AVGAS in Antigua has not received its scheduled delivery, which is further delayed until 4th August, and will be accessible for airlines on the 5th August. To mitigate this both airlines have been refuelling in Nevis. However, they too are now without stock and have not yet been able to confirm replenishment.
SVG has confirmed it will run until fuel stocks are depleted and restart when the new Antigua fuel stock is available.
Fly Montserrat will commence fuelling in Guadeloupe on Wednesday (31st July) to enable flights to continue. This may create some disruption to flight timings.
The Government of Montserrat and the Governor’s Office continue to work together to be able to fund these challenges and to ensure the safety and security of Montserrat during this restricted period. Together we have taken the following decisions:
- Fly Montserrat will continue to fly but please be aware that flight times could be subject to alteration.
- A limited number of helicopter flights will commence between Antigua and Montserrat on the 31st July and the access team will prioritise the flights as follows:
a. For visitors who were already booked on a flight that is not running and are returning home and have connecting flights in Antigua.
b. For residents who were already booked on a flight and are in Antigua waiting to return home.
c. Any medical appointments that are urgent (not routine) but do not require medivac, with approval from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO).
d. Other emergency situations
3. Those who are not accommodated will be reassigned flights as soon as the airlines are able to operate normally.
We recognise the difficulties and disruption this causes to everyone who is trying to travel and the challenges it brings the airlines who continue to do their very best to support their customer base.
We ask everyone for their patience and understanding and to ensure they have provided up to date contact information to their airline, so that the access team can contact them if they are called for a helicopter flight.
This is an evolving situation; significant work is ongoing and updates will be issued as they occur.
This is a short term challenge to be resolved—it does not detract from the broader access challenge. The work to resolve that on a more permanent basis is ongoing between all parties and updates on broader access challenges will be provided separately.
We thank the Office of the Premier, the Governor’s office policy team and the airlines for their continued hard work and commitment, as they work to resolve the current situation.