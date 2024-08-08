Contained COVID-19 Outbreak at the Margetson Memorial Home

The Ministry of Health and Social Services wishes to inform the public of a contained outbreak of COVID-19 at the Margetson Memorial Home for senior citizens.
Due to this development, and in an effort to protect the health and well-being of our vulnerable residents, the following measures have been implemented with immediate effect:
- Restricted Visitation: Visits to the Margetson Memorial Home and the Golden Years Home will be limited to relatives only.
- Health Precautions for Visitors: Individuals displaying any signs of illness are strictly prohibited from visiting the facilities.
- Continued Mask-Wearing: All visitors are required to wear masks upon entry to the Margetson Memorial Home and the Golden Years Homes. This precaution remains in place as a necessary step to ensure the safety of the vulnerable residents.
- Hygiene Practices: We continue to emphasize the importance of good hygiene practices, including regular handwashing and the use of hand sanitizer prior to and after visiting the homes.
These measures are critical to minimize further risk of exposure and in maintaining a safe environment for both residents, staff and visitors alike.
The public is reminded that as the global understanding of COVID-19 has evolved, we recognize that the virus is now considered a part of the common cold and flu cycle. However, vigilance and caution are still necessary.
The Ministry of Health and Social Services reassures the public that this outbreak is being managed with the utmost care, and all necessary protocols are in place to protect the health of the community.
We thank the public for their understanding and cooperation during this time. Further updates will be provided as necessary.