CARGO SERVICE UPDATE – Cargo Service Transportation for August & September 2024

The Access Division, Office of The Premier, would like to inform the general public of the following update regarding Cargo Facilitation in Antigua in preparation for good being shipped to and from Montserrat on the Typhoon Express Vessel from Antigua.
- The next cargo service for August 2024 will be on Thursday, August 29th, 2024.
- The next cargo service for September, will be for September 12th and 26th 2024.
For commercial cargo and documents, it is mandatory to ensure that all necessary paperwork and items are completed and brought to the Agent at the port by Tuesday of the sailing week. This will enable us to facilitate a smooth and timely shipment process for your commercial cargo.
For personal cargo, the deadline for collection of documentation and cargo is Wednesday before sail date at 1 pm. We kindly request all customers to adhere to this deadline to ensure that your personal cargo is included in the upcoming shipment
For perishable cargo, the Agent has allocated Thursday at 9 am as the collection deadline. It is essential that all perishable cargo is submitted by this time to maintain its freshness and quality during shipment.
In addition, we emphasize that all documentation for cargo, including personal and perishable items, must be completed on Wednesday before the sail date no later than 1 pm to ensure compliance with shipping regulations and to facilitate a seamless shipping experience.
The Access Division thanks you for your cooperation as we endeavor to facilitate seamless connecting services to and from Montserrat.
(NB: Operation schedule is subject to change due to any unforeseen conditions)
Agents Details:
|Antigua
|Montserrat
|D & J Forwarders
Telephone number (268)-779-0910 or (268) 726-9133
Email: dore.dave@gmail.com
D & J also offer brokerage and pick up services
|Montserrat Shipping and Business Services Ltd.
Telephone number: (664)-491-3614
Email: llewismonship@outlook.com