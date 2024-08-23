Governor Signs Proclamation For October 24 General Election on Montserrat

Her Excellency The Governor, Mrs. Sarah Tucker has signed a proclamation to pave the way for the 2024 General Election on Montserrat.
The Governor signed the proclamation on August 22, 2024 after consulting with the Premier, Hon. Joseph E. Farrell as provided for in section 67(2) of the Montserrat Constitution (Cap.1.01). Therefore, Parliament on Montserrat has been dissolved as of Thursday, 22nd August.
Additionally, in accordance with section 69 of the Montserrat Constitution Order 2010, (Cap.1.01) Governor Tucker issued the proclamation and appointed Thursday 24th October, 2024 as the date for general elections on Montserrat.
The Writ of Election was signed on the 22nd of August by the Governor to allow for the nomination of Candidates on the 10th of October 2024 at the Montserrat Cultural Centre in Little Bay.
The last general election was on November 18, 2019 on Montserrat.