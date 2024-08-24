Appointment of New Hospital Project Manager – Carlos Pena

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is pleased to announce the appointment of the new Hospital Project Manager, Mr. Carlos Pena.
The new Montserrat national hospital is entering an exciting phase, where the procurement of the main construction contractor is currently being finalised.
Mr Pena’s appointment took effect in July 2024. He will project manage the construction phase of the new Montserrat Hospital. He comes with substantial project management experience, leading development and construction of large-scale projects in different parts of the world, including a 98,000 sqft high-end clinic in the Caribbean.
He has worked in director and senior management capacities for leading developers in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as in PMO practices in Colombia and the United States.
He is engaging with the MoHSS, the PMO, various GOM Departments and the FCDO in procuring the main contractor to undertake construction of the new hospital and its ancillary buildings, as well as in creating synergies to support the non-infrastructure health transformation project.
The New National Hospital Project is funded by Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office investment from the Capital Investment Programme for Resilient Economic Growth (CIPREG).