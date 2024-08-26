GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT APPROVES AIRLINE TICKET SUBSIDY FOR A FURTHER TWO MONTHS

The Access Division, Office of the Premier is formally informing its stakeholders and the public that an Airline Ticket subsidy of $200 Eastern Caribbean Dollars (XCD) per single journey has been approved for the next two months from 1st September to 31st October 2024. This means that an airline ticket per return trip during this period will be $400 XCD.
Please note that customers who have already confirmed bookings before the implementation of this initiative will need to send a refund request via email to the Office of the Premier at op@gov.ms. The email should include their ticket receipt and itinerary, and an indication of their preferred payment method.
The Government of Montserrat would like to thank all for their patience and understanding as they continue to make every effort to provide reliable, safe access to and from Montserrat.
For additional information, contact the Access Division by email at op@gov.ms or by telephone at 664 491 3378 or on Whatsapp at 664 392 3600.