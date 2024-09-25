Mark Payne Confirmed as Montserrat’s Commissioner of Police

Following a competitive recruitment process, Her Excellency The Governor, Sarah Tucker is pleased to confirm Mr Mark Payne as the substantive Commissioner of Police.
Commissioner Payne initially joined RMPS in May 2024 having completed 30 years Police Service in the UK. During his career he served as a senior officer with commands Including Major Crime, Serious and Organised Crime, and Homicide. He has successfully investigated over 200 murders alongside many other serious crimes. Immediately prior to joining RMPS, Mr Payne was a Commander of Counter Terrorism, working with international agencies to prevent terrorist attacks. He was awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for distinguished service to Policing in the June 2021 Honours list by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Mr Payne is joined in Montserrat by his wife and has two adult daughters in the UK. He said “I am very proud to have been selected to lead the Royal Montserrat Police Service. I am very grateful for the warm reception from everybody I have met so far, and I look forward to working with my officers and people on the Island to keep Montserrat as safe and secure as possible.”
Her Excellency noted the excellent work that has already been completed by Mr Payne:
“After a period of change and churn, I am delighted to confirm Mr Payne as substantive Commissioner, his appointment brings stability to the RMPS and a continuum of the work he has already started in reinvigorating community policing and increasing our safeguarding capacity. It is a challenging world, and we all see every day in the news, the rise in organised crime across the region. It is important that we have the expert leadership in place to develop our police, and to ensure Montserrat remains a safe and secure place to live.
Mr Payne brings recent expertise in these complex areas that will be invaluable to our territory. I know he and his leadership team will work together to develop our police force so that we are ready for any eventuality.”