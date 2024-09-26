FAKE GOVERNMENT TRAINING COURSES CIRCULATING ONLINE

The Learning and Development Division in the Human Resources Management Unit (HRMU) is informing the public that any official government related training programme would be accessible on the Government of Montserrat website and not on any external third party platform.
Additionally, any advertisement promoting Government of Montserrat training programmes on social media would be done through Government of Montserrat social media platforms such as the Government Information Unit and Office of the Deputy Governor.
The Division has noticed a false advertisement on Facebook indicating that the Government of Montserrat is offering Free Courses starting in October with a link to a third party website. This advertisement is completely false and persons are advised not to register or sign-up for any courses on Montserrat through this platform. Please contact the Learning & Development Division, HRMU at the following email address HRMU@gov.ms or call (664) 491-2365 for more information.