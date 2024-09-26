UK-MONTSERRAT TRADE AND PRIVATE SECTOR INVESTMENTS PROJECT KICKS OFF WITH GREENCROWD AND DMA VISITS. COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT SESSIONS PLANNED

The Chief Executive Officer of GreenCrowd, Mr Rick Gambetta and the Chief Executive Officer of DMA Invest, Mr Atam Sandhu will visit Montserrat for a week commencing 30th September and 6th October respectively, in connection with the UK-Montserrat Trade and Private Sector Investments project.
While on island, they will each seek to meet with a range of Government, private sector and community stakeholders to:
- Identify legal and regulatory barriers to investment in Montserrat. Recommendations from the analysis will be used to provide insight and information to support GoM in its policies and processes to facilitate trade.
- Identify opportunities for inward investment in key sectors in Montserrat, including but not limited to hospitality, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, blue economy, and housing.
- Advance work on a renewable energy roadmap, looking across geothermal, solar, energy storage, distributed generation and the blue economy sector. This will enable the development of a draft step-by-step implementation strategy for GoM and help de-risk private sector investments in this area.
Community engagement sessions with both GreenCrowd and DMA are being scheduled and will be advertised on the radio and the social media.
Members of the public will have a further opportunity to share their views on the Government Information Unit’s “Nation’s Business” Radio Programme, which will be live on Radio Montserrat on Monday 7th October at 8:00 pm.
Findings from the visit will be used to inform discussions with investors at the upcoming UK-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum scheduled for November 6th in London. The final deliverable of the project is a dedicated five-day UK-Montserrat Trade and Investment Forum hosted in Montserrat in February 2025, bringing UK investors to Montserrat to explore trade and investment opportunities.
This project is funded by the UK Government Green and Inclusive Growth Centre of Expertise and is led in the Governor’s Office, in close collaboration with the Office of the Premier, Ministry of Finance, the Cabinet Secretariat, wider Government of Montserrat and the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT), FCDO and UK Export Finance (UKEF).
Note to Editors
DMA is widely considered to be one of the world’s leading trade and investment promotion bodies for economies outside the G20. More details on their work can be obtained on their website https://www.developingmarkets.com/
GreenCrowd is a growing international partnership comprising professionals with deep expertise in finance, structuring, capital raising, commercial and project advisory, law, engineering, stakeholder engagement, energy and sustainability policy. For more information on GreenCrowd, visit their website https://www.greencrowd.energy/