DEMONSTRATION HYDROPONICS SYSTEM BEING DEVELOPED TO INCREASE AWARENESS OF FARMING METHODS

The Department of Agriculture is constructing a functioning demonstration hydroponics system, directly opposite the Aquaponics system in Brades as part of efforts to increase awareness of various farming methods and to help farmers to make informed decisions on selecting the best method for their farming needs.
This development is part of the Ministry’s commitment to improving the quality and quantity of locally produced foods on the island by providing and demonstrating various options or methods of farming.
Director of Agriculture, Dr. Selvyn Maloney explained that there are many types and variations of hydroponics systems that can leave farmers a bit confused as to which system works best for them. Therefore, the construction of the demonstration hydroponics system eliminates this issue. ‘We have been educating the farmers and producers about the various types of production methods other than open field such as aquaponics, hydroponics and simple shade house designs which can increase their yield and minimize their work load. When farmers and potential farmers can see for themselves how these systems work, the buy in or uptake tend to be much more’, expressed Mr. Maloney.
The Director further noted that the Department of Agriculture has already established a functioning aquaponics system which has inspired others to start their own version adapted to their needs and budget.
The same concept was applied to the demonstration hydroponics system, which Dr. Maloney explained was constructed as a fairly low budget project to make it even more attractive and increase the uptake amongst farmers. When the system is completed, ‘visitors can have a copy or browse through a document which includes the costing, materials list and potential yields from this size and design’, stated Dr. Maloney.
The hydroponics system is expected to be completed in November 2024.
The Hydroponics, Aquaponics and soon to be constructed Tissue Culture facility will all be on the same compound just a few steps away from each other, to make it easier for farmers to be able to observe the pros and cons of the various farming methods.