NEWLY ELECTED GOVERNMENT SWORN IN ON MONTSERRAT

The newly elected Government of Montserrat was sworn-in at the Montserrat Cultural Centre (today) Friday 25th October 2024. The brief ceremony was held at 5:00p.m. with Premier and Ministers of Government making solemn affirmations. They were assigned the following Ministerial portfolios:
• Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructure, Labour, Transportation, Energy and Ecclesiastical Affairs – Honourable Veronica Dorsett-Hector
• Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment and Sports – Honourable John P. Osborne
• Minister of Education, Health, Social Services and Youth Affairs – Honourable, Dr. Ingrid Buffonge
The Leader of the Opposition, Honourable Paul Lewis was also sworn in.
Premier, Honourable Reuben T. Meade also announced that the Honourable Dwayne Hixon will be sworn in as Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment and Sports.
The new Government was voted into Office during the General Election held on Montserrat on Thursday, 24th October 2024.