GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT APPROVES AIRLINE TICKET SUBSIDY FOR A FURTHER MONTH

The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to formally inform its stakeholders and the public that an Airline Ticket subsidy of EC$200 per single journey has been extended until the 30th November 2024.
Customers who already have confirmed bookings before the implementation of this initiative will need to send a refund request via email to the Access Division with their ticket receipt, itinerary and photo ID with an indication of their preferred payment method.
The GoM would like to thank all for their patience and understanding as we strive to make every effort to provide reliable, safe and affordable access to and from Montserrat.
For additional information contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or call 491 3378 or on whatsapp 664 392 3600.
The previous ticket subsidy expired on October 31, 2024.