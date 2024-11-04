Mammography Services Now Available in Montserrat

The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS) is pleased to announce the official availability of mammography services for residents of Montserrat at the Glendon Hospital Radiology Department.
This newly available service supports the Ministry of Health’s continued mission to improve community health outcomes by facilitating timely diagnosis and proactive healthcare interventions.
Effective Monday, 28 October 2024, licensed physicians in Montserrat; to include Medical Officers within the Ministry of Health and Private Physicians can submit medical referrals for mammography services.
Each Physician received comprehensive resources, including updated screening guidelines in keeping with best international practices, referral forms and patient information sheets, to facilitate efficient and effective use of the new mammography services.
Once a referral is submitted to a patient. Patients are then encouraged to contact the Medical Records Department at Glendon Hospital to schedule appointments. The Department will also provide detailed information about fees associated with the service. Payment is required prior to the appointment. Individuals in need of financial support are encouraged to request assistance from their Physicians so that the appropriate application can be made through the Office of the Chief Medical Officer prior to making appointments.
In speaking on the newly available mammogram services Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sharra Greenaway- Duberry noted; “This rollout is the result of the hard work and dedication of many individuals committed to delivering high-quality care to our community. I would like to express my gratitude to the MoHSS team, Project Management Office (PMO) team, Governor’s Office/ Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO); as well as our other healthcare partners and all stakeholders whose hard work and dedication made this possible.”
Dr. Greenaway – Duberry continued, “We are also deeply appreciative of the public’s patience and support as we prepared this service for launch. It’s our goal to offer every Montserrat resident accessible, comprehensive care and this new service is a powerful addition to that mission.”
For additional information on mammography services, scheduling or financial assistance, please contact the Medical Records Department at the Glendon Hospital at telephone number 491-2552.