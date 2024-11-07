PREMIER OF MONTSERRAT EXTENDS CONDOLENCES ON PASSING OF ANTIGUA & BARBUDA’S MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT ASOT MICHAEL

Montserrat’s Premier, Honourable Reuben T. Meade has expressed condolences to the Government and people of Antigua and Barbuda on the untimely passing of Honourable Member of Parliament for St. Peter, Mr. Asot Michael.
In his message to Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Honourable Gaston Browne, Premier Meade said, “Honourable Michael will be remembered for his years of public service and as a Parliamentarian of nearly three decades. His contributions during his tenure will leave an indelible mark and legacy on the twin island state of Antigua and Barbuda.”
On behalf of the Government and people of Montserrat, Premier Meade extended his thoughts and prayers with the Honourable Member’s family, friends, constituents and the wider community, during this difficult time.
The independent Member of Parliament for St. Peter in Antigua, Hon. Asot Michael died on Tuesday 5th November, 2024.