REGIONAL ORGANISATIONS & LEADERS CONGRATULATE PREMIER MEADE AND NEWLY ELECTED GOVERNMENT OF MONTSERRAT

The newly elected Government of Montserrat, under the leadership of Premier, Hon. Reuben T. Meade, has received congratulatory messages from the head of several regional organisations and leaders of Government.
The Heads of the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) have congratulated Premier Meade on his administration’s victory at the polls and have reaffirmed their commitments to working with and supporting the Government and people of Montserrat on policies, programmes, activities and initiatives that align with their respective focus areas.
Additionally, the CDB has expressed a desire to meet with the Premier at his earliest convenience to discuss the Government’s medium term priorities and the scope for deepening CDB’s partnership with Montserrat.
Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Honourable Gaston Browne has also written to the Premier to convey best wishes to his administration and has expressed his sincere hope that their engagements and collaborations, which have spanned many decades, will continue to strengthen the bond between Montserrat and Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean.
The newly elected Government of Montserrat was sworn into office on Friday, 25th October 2024, following the outcome of the 2024 General Election, held on Thursday 24th October, 2024.