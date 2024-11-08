Cordella Yearwood named new Cultural Events Coordinator at the Montserrat Arts Council

The Montserrat Arts Council (MAC) is pleased to announce that Cordella Yearwood has been selected as the new Cultural Events Coordinator.
Yearwood brings a wealth of experience to the Montserrat Arts Council. Her experience as Sports Officer, involved program creation, budget management, planning and coordinating sporting programs to enhance community involvement such as Triathlon, Community Rounders, Women’s Day Cricket and coordinating with facilities management to keep areas functional and professional.
She has worked as Stage Manager of Cultural and Theatrical Events, facilitating the preparation of stage area and assisting technical teams in respect of band set up and sound checks. Cordell has also been instrumental in the preparation of run sheets of events for production teams, coordinating the movement of back and on-stage artists and overseeing events, to include MC management and production information for each show
Director of the Montserrat Arts Council, Kenneth Silcott, highlighted Miss Yearwood’s vital contributions, stating, “Miss Yearwood is an integral part of the planning and implementation of our festivals, workshops, and community events. The transition from managing the stage to overseeing entire events should be a rewarding experience for her.”
Silcott’s confidence in Yearwood’s expanded role speaks to her proven expertise and commitment, positioning her as an asset in enriching Montserrat’s cultural landscape.
In her new role as Cultural Events Coordinator, Yearwood will take on the responsibility of creating, developing, and supporting the programs and priorities of the Montserrat Arts Council. She will play a key role in fostering collaboration, working closely with private stakeholders and various government agencies to align resources and facilities with the Council’s cultural agenda. Her efforts will focus on managing these resources to support events that celebrate and promote Montserrat’s cultural heritage, enhancing the reach and impact of the Council’s initiatives.
Miss. Yearwood remarked, “I am delighted to take up this position as Cultural Events Coordinator bringing a vast amount of knowledge and skill to the team. Given that I have been a part of productions produced by the MAC and other local entities and individuals, this has given me an insight into what is required of me, in order to carry out the functions of this new role effectively. I am eager to take on the task through the creation of new programs and improving where necessary staple programs. I look forward to the support from both the MAC and the general public.”
Miss Yearwood will begin her new role on Monday November 18, 2024.