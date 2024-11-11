Ministry of Health and Social Services Receives Donation of Recliners from Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital and Members of the Diaspora

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is pleased to announce the recent donation of recliners, generously provided by the Management and Staff of the four (4) West Unit at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, New York, NY.
These high-quality recliners, designed to enhance patient comfort, are a valuable addition to Montserrat’s healthcare infrastructure. Their placement in healthcare facilities across the island aims to improve the overall experience for patients and caregivers alike. Comfortable seating can make a significant difference in patient care, especially during long hours of treatment and recovery and this donation will positively impact many lives.
The donation was made possible with the kind assistance of Montserratians in the diaspora to include Ms. Iris Lake; nurse at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital who spearheaded the donation and the A -Team who financed the shipment to Montserrat.
Ms. Iris Lake and the A- Team alike have shown exceptional commitment to supporting healthcare improvements on the island, helping bridge resources between the diaspora and Montserrat.
The Permanent Secretary of Health, Mrs. Camille Thomas – Gerald received the donation and expressed her gratitude. She said “We would like to thank Ms. Lake and the A- Team for their assistance in ensuring these recliners reached us. This partnership embodies the strength of community, whether at home or abroad and highlights the collective effort required to improve healthcare services for all Montserratians.”
This collaboration between local healthcare teams and the diaspora underscores the importance of unity in advancing health outcomes on the island. The Ministry of Health and Social Services looks forward to further partnerships that bring lasting benefits to the people of Montserrat.