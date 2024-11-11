MONTSERRAT CHRISTMAS LIGHTING COMPETITION 2024

The Montserrat Tourism Authority, in partnership with the Montserrat Arts Council (MAC), is delighted to announce the return of the 2024 Christmas Lighting Competition! This cherished event invites the community to celebrate the season with dazzling light displays, filling the island with festive joy and creativity.
Open to residents and businesses, the competition welcomes participants across four categories designed to showcase Montserrat’s vibrant holiday spirit:
- Residential Home Display
- Village or Community Display
- Business Display
- Just WOW – Most Creative (Show us your most jaw-dropping display, theme optional).
The competition guidelines are available here https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/CHRISTMAS-LIGHTING-COMPETITION-GUIDELINES-2024-.pdf
To join the festivities, interested participants should register and collect competition details at the Tourism Authority in Brades or the Montserrat Arts Council in Little Bay by Monday, December 16, 2024.