Honourable Veronica Dorsette-Hector Attends Caribbean Development Bank Board of Governors Meeting

Deputy Premier, Honourable Veronica Dorsette-Hector is representing Montserrat at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Board of Governor’s Meeting in Barbados on Wednesday November 20, 2024.
She is attending Wednesday’s meeting in the capacity of temporary alternate Governor for the British Overseas Territories on the CDB’s Board of Governors. The meeting is convened to allow for the election of the new President of the CDB.
The substantive Premier, Honourable Reuben T. Meade is the Governor for the British Overseas Territories. The premier, along with the alternate Governor, the Premier of Anguilla Dr. Ellis L. Webster, are both in London for the Joint Ministerial Council. As a result, Honourable Dorsette-Hector was appointed as the temporary alternate Governor.
Honourable Dorsette-Hector will cast the vote on behalf of the British OTs represented through Montserrat’s Governorship for the election of CDB’s new President.
During her absence from November 19th to 21st, Dr. the Honourable Ingrid Buffonge is Acting Premier. Parliamentary Secretary, Honourable Crenston Buffonge is acting as Minister of Buildings, Utilities, Infrastructure, Labour & Transportation (BUILT) during the same period.