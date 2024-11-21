DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT PREPARES FOR ANNUAL NATIONAL TREE PLANTING DAY

Preparations are nearing completion for the the 34th consecutive hosting of National Tree Planting Day 2024, which is scheduled for Wednesday December 11th.
Distribution of plants will begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Ministry compound in Brades. Residents are reminded to bring along a cardboard box to safely transport their plants.
Despite drought conditions and unpredictable weather patterns this year, the plant nursery of the Department of Environment spent the past few months propagating over 1,200 plants, spread over 22 varieties (16 fruit trees and 6 Ornamental plants), for distribution to the public at a cost of three plants for $10.00
Some of the varieties available include: Breadnut, Sugar Apple, Surinam Cherry, Spice guava and Soursop.
An additional 17 plant varieties will also be available but not as part of the three plants for $10 package. These include Pineapple, Coconut, Breadfruit, Grafted mango, Grafted Orange and Tea Bush ranging from $5 to $25 each.
National Tree Planting Day is organised and hosted by the Department of Environment to promote the establishment of green spaces in communities. This would result in erosion control, beautification, improved nutrition and food security.