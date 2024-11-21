ROYAL MONTSERRAT DEFENCE FORCE HOSTS WEEK-LONG FIELD TRAINING CAMP

The Royal Montserrat Defence Force (RMDF) is currently undertaking a week-long field training camp.
This critical exercise began on Friday November 15, 2024, and is scheduled to conclude on Sunday November 24, 2024. The camp builds on the success of weekend camps held in October 2024.
Throughout the camp, RMDF personnel will engage in tactical exercises and maneuvers across exclusion zones A, B, and C, as well as in inhabited areas of the island. Members of the public are kindly advised to avoid these training activities to ensure their safety and the safety of personnel involved.
The RMDF extends heartfelt appreciation to the community, especially to employers, for their unwavering support in accommodating time off for personnel to participate in this vital training. This collaboration underscores the collective effort to maintain readiness and resilience for Montserrat’s security.
Montserrat’s Exclusion Zones: https://www.gov.ms/wp-content/uploads/2024/11/Montserrat-Hazard-Level-System-Zones.pdf