MONTSERRAT TOURISM AUTHORITY CONCLUDES TAXI AND TOUR GUIDE TRAINING

The Montserrat Tourism Authority (MTA) concluded a week-long training workshop for Taxi Operators and Tour Guides, which was held from November 4 to 11, 2024. The sessions, hosted at the Davy Hill Community Center and the DMCA Conference Room, brought together 29 enthusiastic participants, who were actively engaged by local experts and stakeholders.
Participants received comprehensive training in tour guiding techniques, including story telling of the rich tapestry of the historical and cultural heritage of Montserrat, visitor engagement, essential First Aid, as well as practical VHF Radio training for communication during tours.
The program culminated in a hands-on simulation exercise, taking participants on a route from the charming Marine Village in Little Bay to the historic Museum at Richmond Hill, allowing them to apply their training in a real-life scenario.
The Montserrat Tourism Authority welcomes the newly trained and certified Taxi and Tour Guides and is confident that they are now better prepared to offer visitors a rich and informative experience while exploring our beautiful island of Montserrat.
For further information, please contact:
Montserrat Tourism Authority
Email: info@montserrattourism.ms
Phone: +1 (664) 491-4700/2/3