MONTSERRAT DELEGATION TO ATTEND 59TH CFATF PLENARY IN JAMAICA

A delegation from Montserrat, will attend the 59th Caribbean Financial Action task Force (CFATF) Plenary and Working Group meetings in Jamaica from 1st – 6th December, 2024 where Montserrat’s 4th Round Mutual Evaluation Report will be presented.
The delegation attending the Plenary from Montserrat includes:
- Head of Delegation, -Hon. Attorney General and Chairman of the National Anti-Money Laundering & Countering the Financing of Terrorism Committee (NAMLAC), Mrs. Sheree Jemmotte- Rodney
- Commissioner of the Financial Services Commission, Mr. Fabian Singh
- Head of the Governor’s Office, Miss Michelle Webster
- Director of Public Prosecution, Mr. Oris Sullivan
- Director General, Customs & Revenue Services, Mr. Peter W.A. White
- National Risk Mitigation Officer, Mr. Deron Boyce
- Transition Lead, Financial Intelligence Unit, Miss Jessica Sweeney
- Deputy Commissioner, Financial Services Commission, Miss Donilia Cuffy
- Policy Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Dulcie James
- Policy Advisor, Governor’s Office, Mr. Phil Hickson
Representatives from the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank will also support Montserrat at the Plenary.
These competent authorities all play a significant role in Montserrat’s efforts to combat and prevent money laundering, the financing of terrorism and proliferation financing and to ensure the integrity of our financial system.
Montserrat continues to take deliberate steps to strengthen its legal, and institutional framework to effectively combat Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and the Proliferation of Weapons of Mass destruction. As part of the Mutual Evaluation process, an Assessment team from the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force visited Montserrat in April 2024 to assess these measures to determine whether they comply with the International Standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
The Mutual Evaluation report will describe and analyze Montserrat’s AML/CFT system and make recommendations for further strengthening. Montserrat’s Mutual Evaluation Report will be reviewed and discussed before the representatives of the 24 Member Countries of the CFATF and other observers and once adopted by the Plenary, the Report will be finalized and published by the first quarter of 2025.