PUBLIC CONSULTATION ON THE MONTSERRAT POPULATION POLICY

The Government of Montserrat is pleased to announce that a period of public consultation on the Draft Montserrat Population Policy has commenced. The policy has been published for public review and feedback is encouraged.
The Montserrat Population Policy is aimed at addressing demographic challenges, enhancing population resilience, and ensuring the island’s sustainable development. The policy aligns population growth with key economic, social, and environmental objectives, focusing on strategies to improve quality of life, manage migration, ensure demographic resilience, and build a robust data ecosystem.
The policy was developed as part of the UN Joint Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Fund Programme for the Acceleration of the SDGs in Montserrat and Barbados, and was derived from the statistical findings of a Population Situation Analysis (PSA).
Extensive consultations were carried out from February to September 2024 with a variety of stakeholders. This included government representatives, private sector leaders, civil society organizations, and international partners. Each provided valuable insights and perspectives, ensuring that the policy reflects the diverse needs and ambitions of the island.
Members of the public are invited to participate in the public review process by reviewing the draft policy and completing the survey by December 20, 2024. The survey is available online through https://forms.gle/9DBRC4Ci4xxNr8GC8.
For additional information, please contact the Policy and Planning Unit at 491-2066 or email cabsec@gov.ms.
Your input is vital in shaping a sustainable future for Montserrat.