AIR ACCESS UPDATE FOR THE DECEMBER PEAK SEASON

The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to inform the public of the following updates regarding airlines flight schedule for the December 2024 period.
Both Fly Montserrat and SVG Air will be conducting their regular flight schedules throughout the period. Both airlines will be working to put on additional flights where it is possible. However, please note that extra flights are dependent on passenger demand.
Passengers who currently do not have any confirmed booking with any airline, are asked to contact the Access Division at accessmni@gov.ms or 664 491 3378 or WhatsApp 664 392 3600, with your travel dates and arrival times. This information will assist us in facilitating travel between Montserrat and Antigua during the season.
Additional Access Division support staff will be stationed at the VC Bird International Airport in Antigua to provide on ground assistance in this busy time.
Customers are therefore advised to reassess their travel arrangements considering this update regarding the airline schedule for the holiday season.