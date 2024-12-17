CARGO SERVICES ON TYPHOON EXPRESS RESCHEDULED TO DECEMBER 23, 2024

The Access Division, Office of The Premier, would like to inform the general public of a service reschedule regarding cargo services provided by the Typhoon Express.
The cargo operation that was schedule for Thursday December 19, 2024 has been changed to Monday December 23, 2024 due to sea conditions.
Customers are asked to register their perishable items on Monday December 23, 2024 with the cargo agent in Antigua. Customers are also encouraged to contact the Cargo Agent in Antigua for any additional information or queries. (NB: Operation schedule is subject to change due to any unforeseen conditions) Customers are therefore advised to reassess their cargo arrangements considering this update.
Agents Details:
Montserrat
Montserrat Shipping & Services (Montserrat)
Contact No.—664 491 3614
Email: llewismonship@outlook.com
Antigua
Ken Christian (Antigua)
Contact No.—268 773 4515 268 736 7886
Email: christianenterprises268@gmail.com