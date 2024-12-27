2024 CHRISTMAS MESSAGE – PREMIER HON. REUBEN T. MEADE

Transcribed from live radio broadcast on Christmas Day
As we approach the end of 2024, celebrating another Christmas, let us reflect on the positives in our lives, no matter how small they may seem. Whatever you as an individual wish to celebrate, let us all celebrate responsibly, looking out for each other.
This is a season for caring and sharing, always recognizing that no matter how difficult it may seem for you, there are others who have it harder than you. I encourage you to share a meal with a neighbour or a friend who may otherwise have no one to share one with during this season of cheer.
I wish on behalf of the team which I have the privilege of leading to thank one and all for their confidence in asking us to lead this wonderful little island with big ambitions. We thank you and promise to do our best not to disappoint. We have made some promises, the major one is being open and honest with the public, with respect to which of the promises we are able to achieve or not achieve.
To the public servants, with whom we work, I am truly thankful for your support over the past few weeks of our partnership.
So far, we have pretty much completed our promise of restoring the public restroom facilities in St. John’s; making them available in time for the community’s benefit during the St. John’s Day celebrations.
We have had the services of an engineer, who has assessed the electrical system at MUL and has made recommendations for a way forward to provide our people with more reliable electricity service. That’s something we have committed to doing and I am pleased to say we are moving forward with it.
We have had challenges with access but thanks to our service providers and the access team, we have been able to get our families, friends, loved ones and visitors to our beloved island. Albeit, with some hiccups here and there, but we are thankful.
We have worked with a fuel provider to reverse recent price increases, and we have indeed seen these fuel prices fall since that intervention. There have been many challenges, which we have met in Government, which we will resolve as we move forward with God’s grace, our faith and the support of some dedicated Public Officers, we’ll find a way forward.
All in all, I wish on behalf of the team which I lead, to wish to give thanks to everyone, a most blessed Christmas as we ponder on a very eventful 2024.
Blessings, one and all!