CHANGE OF GOVERNOR OF MONTSERRAT

Her Excellency the Governor Mrs. Sarah Tucker will complete her three year tenure in April and will be succeeded by Ms. Harriet Cross who has recently concluded her role as British High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago.
Her Excellency Sarah Tucker congratulates Ms. Cross on her appointment and wishes her all the best for her new role.
In the meantime, Governor Tucker remains fully committed to working with, and supporting the Government of Montserrat to deliver for the people of Montserrat over the busy coming months.