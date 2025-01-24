Ministry of Health Signs Contract for Construction of the New National Hospital

Friday, 24 January 2025– The Ministry of Health and Social Services is today announcing the signing of the contract for Phase three (3), also called Main Hospital, of the New National Hospital of Montserrat project.
This important milestone marks the beginning of the construction of a 75,000+ square foot, state-of-the-art healthcare facility that will provide world-class services to the people of Montserrat.
The contract for delivery of this facility has been awarded to the Saint Lucia based construction company; Construction & Industrial Equipment (CIE). CIE is set to begin work in April 2025, following an initial mobilization phase starting in March 2025.
The project is slated for completion within two years. At the project’s end, The New National Hospital will feature a comprehensive range of services, including a diagnostics and treatment center, pharmacy, catering and laundry facilities, sterilization areas, patient wards, birthing center, operating theater, laboratory, mortuary, administrative offices, as well as on-call rooms, a plant room, and maintenance facilities. All of which are designed to deliver high-quality healthcare and ensure patients have access to the latest technology for diagnosing and treating various conditions. Additionally, the hospital will provide sixty-three (63) parking spaces.
The Ministry of Health and Social Services assures that every effort will be made to minimize disruptions to hospital activities. However, certain phases of construction may require temporary adjustments. These will be communicated with the public and carefully coordinated with hospital staff to ensure continued patient care and safety throughout the construction process.