MONTSERRAT’S ANNUAL BUDGET SUPPORT MISSION (BSM) BEGINS ON MONDAY

Montserrat Negotiates 2025/2026 Budget with the UK
Discussions between the Government of Montserrat and the United Kingdom Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), on the 2025-2026 budget for Montserrat begins on Monday January 27, 2025, during the Budget Support Mission (BSM).
Programme Manager and member of the FCDO team, Miss Shelby Millen is currently on island in preparation for the discussions. During the week, Miss Millen will be providing additional support to the team in Ministry of Finance & Economic Management (MoFEM) with the final preparations for this mission. This is the first phase of a potential exchange programme in which an FCDO team member and a MoFEM team member will be embedded into each respective organization to assist, as well as gain an understanding of the process required for the development of the business cases for funding both locally and in the UK.
The Budget Support Mission will be led by the Ministry of Finance and attended by Her Excellency, the Governor-Mrs. Sarah Tucker, The Premier, Hon. Reuben T. Meade, the Honourable Minsters and Hon. Parliamentary Secretaries. The FDCO team will be headed by the Deputy Director of the Overseas Territories and Polar Directorate Mr. Adam Pile, who is due to arrive on island on the 26th January 2025.
The sessions will include participation by other officials from the Government of Montserrat, Governor’s Office and the UK government.
The Government of Montserrat stands ready to welcome Mr. Adam Pile and his team and look forward to the fruitful discussions to be convened during the week ahead.