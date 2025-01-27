MONTSERRAT SAFEGUARDING BOARD RE-LAUNCHED

Her Excellency The Governor Mrs. Sarah Tucker and the Honorable Minister for Health, Social Services and Education, Dr. the Honorable Ingrid Buffonge are proud to confirm the formal relaunch of the Montserrat Safeguarding Board (MSB), which will re-convene in February to oversee and guide the care and support offered to children and vulnerable adults across Montserrat.
The MSB comprises of strategic leaders and invested stakeholders across the island, including Social Services, Health, Education, Police, and Housing. In recognition of the sensitive nature of safeguarding, all Board members will sign an oath of confidentiality.
Through closely working together, and creating a strategic vision for safeguarding and overseeing action plans, the board aims to continue to drive positive progress and achieve the best outcomes for the most vulnerable members of the community.
Her Excellency the Governor stated: “There is no greater priority than the safeguarding of our people. This multiagency board will ensure that there is a cohesive strategy, relevant resources, and the appropriate authority to protect and care for our children and vulnerable adults. I am grateful to the FCDO for providing expert advice to support this initiative that I know will be a positive change for our island.”
Honorable Buffonge said: “Our children have the right to know they are protected as do our most vulnerable adults. This board and the work it takes forward will ensure we have the very best support in place and ensure that everyone feels safe in their daily lives. I remain a champion of the MSB and its role in our community.”
The board will be co-chaired by Commissioner of the Royal Montserrat Police Service, Mark Payne, and the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Camille Thomas-Gerald. Commissioner Payne stated, “This is an important step forward for Montserrat. We are all responsible for safeguarding and it is through working together, identifying opportunities for improvements, and strengthening our collaborative approach that we will best promote the safety, recovery, and well-being of children and adults at risk.”