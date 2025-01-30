WINAIR TO CONDUCT PREPARATORY FLIGHTS AHEAD OF PEAK SEASON SERVICE

The Access Division, Office of the Premier is informing the public of upcoming preparatory flights to be conducted by WINAIR, prior to their commencement of air transportation services to Montserrat for the upcoming March St. Patrick’s Festival season.
WINAIR is scheduled to conduct these preparatory flights to Montserrat on Friday 31st January, 2025 and Wednesday 5th February, 2025 as part of their logistical arrangements to support Montserrat with additional airlift services for the upcoming peak period from February 11th to March 26th, 2025.
Tickets are available for purchase through the WINAIR web portal (https://www.winair.sx/ ) or any local travel agent. The cost per one-way ticket on the Antigua-Montserrat route (ANU- MNI) is USD$110, and a return ticket is USD$220. Taxes will also be applied when the flight is being booked.
A one-way ticket on the St. Maarten-Montserrat route (SXM-MNI) or vice versa is USD$135.00. Taxes will also be applied when the flight is being booked.
Individuals interested in booking through St. Maarten are reminded to check their entry requirements before doing so.
February Flight Schedule:
• 11th, 18th, 25th: SXM-ANU-MNI / MNI-ANU-SXM
• 14th, 21st, 28th: SXM-MNI-SXM (once daily)
March Flight Schedule:
• March 4th – March 26th (3x each morning)
The Access Division continues to work with airline operators Fly Montserrat
(https://www.flymontserrat.com/ ) and SVG / BMN Airways (https://bmnsvgairways.com/ ) to
ensure adequate access is in place to meet the increased demand during this period.
For further updates, listen to ZJB Radio or contact the Access Division via email at
accessmni@gov.ms , by phone at 491-3378, or WhatsApp at 664-392-3600.