Montserrat’s Premier to Deliver Remarks at the Opening Ceremony of the 48th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government will meet in Barbados, 19-21 February 2025, for their 48th Regular Meeting which is being convened under the theme – Strength in Unity: Forging Caribbean Resilience, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development.
The Meeting will address matters on the regional agenda including food and nutrition security, climate change and finance, the ongoing challenges in Haiti, security issues, digital resilience, external relations, and the CARICOM Single Market and Economy. Maritime and air transport, as well as reparations, will also be discussed over the two days.
The opening ceremony will be held on the afternoon of 19 February at the Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Bridgetown, featuring speeches from Prime Minister Mottley; immediate past Chair, Hon. Dickon Mitchell of Grenada; the new Premier of Montserrat, Hon. Reuben T. Meade; and CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett. Special Guests- UN Secretary-General, H.E. António Guterres and European Commission President, H.E.Ursula von der Leyen will also address the Ceremony.
Heads of Government are also expected to engage with several distinguished guests, including the UN Secretary-General; European Commission President; Commonwealth Secretary-General, Baroness Patricia Scotland; President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Mr. Daniel Best; President of Afreximbank, H.E. Professor Benedict Oramah; and Executive President of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) Mr. Sergio Díaz-Granados.
A special meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) will precede the Conference on 19 February. Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Foreign and Community Relations with the CARICOM Secretariat, Ms. Elizabeth Solomon described this meeting as “very important,” noting that CARICOM Foreign Ministers play a key role in advising the Heads of Government on foreign policy matters.
The Director of Regional Affairs in the Office of the Premier is accompanying Mr. Meade at CARICOM Heads of Government meeting.