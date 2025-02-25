MONTSERRAT HOSTS OPENING CEREMONY OF UWI TACs VIRTUAL MEETING

The Government of Montserrat through the Ministry of Education and Youth Affairs hosted the Opening Ceremony of the Technical Advisory Committees (TACs) for the University of the West Indies (UWI) campuses today (Tuesday 25th February 2025).
The TACs meeting is held annually to review the biennial budgets of the various entities over a two (2) day period in one of the contributing countries. This year’s meeting is being held virtually today and tomorrow, Wednesday 26th February 2025.
The Opening Ceremony featured a key note address by the Parliamentary Secretary, Hon. Crenston Buffonge who stressed the need for the region to ensure that the University of the West Indies is able to advance, given its critical role in providing educational opportunities to the people of the region. Hon. Buffonge stated:
If UWI is to continue to be globally competitive, we must be willing to continue to invest both in our time, solidarity and financial backing to this university.
UWI is one the pillars on which this region has depended on for many decades, and on which our economies and our communities has developed, grown and flourished over the years. We must therefore guard and ensure the success of UWI, if we are to in turn ensure the success of each of our countries.
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Beverley Mendes in her remarks emphasized the importance of addressing financial matters pertaining to the University early. She stated that we should not wait until the financial affairs of the Universities have gone off course to give it attention, or take for granted the continued operations of the UWI.
She encouraged the countries to support the University, recognizing education as a priority, and as the foundation of many of our nations’ successes.
The Opening Ceremony also featured remarks by Vice-Chancellor of the UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, cultural performances by the Emerald Community Singers and Matrixx Dancers, as well as the territorial song by Mrs. Mildred Chalmers.
The current membership of the TACs comprise of the Permanent Secretaries in the ministries responsible for tertiary education of the 17 contributing countries; the Financial Secretaries/Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Finance of the 17 contributing countries; the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Jamaica and the Vice-Chancellor of The UWI. Representatives of The UWI, The UHWI and other Senior Government Officials also attend the meeting of the TACs.
The meeting will end with the TAC presenting recommendations to the following grants committees for approval:
- Grants Committees (CGCS)
- Campus Grants Committees (CGC)
- The University Grants Committee (UGC)
The venue for the hosting of the meetings (virtual or in person) is rotated among the contributing countries each year.