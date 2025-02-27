Latest Promotion, Appointment and Farewells Released by Governor’s Office

The Governor’s Office, in a press release, sought to inform the public of the latest promotions, appointments and departures from within the department.
Promotions
The Governor’s Office is pleased to announce the promotion of Mrs. Edella Woodley from Project Officer to Programme Manager.
Mrs. Woodley will take on an expanded portfolio whilst retaining responsibility for the project management and monitoring of UK Government funded projects on island.
Her Excellency said, ‘Edella is committed to her professionalism development currently completing Project Management Professional accreditation and delivers consistently for Montserrat. We are proud to see this recognised and wish Edella all the very best in this new role’.
Appointments
Ms. Adena Johnson joined the Governor’s Office team on 24th February 2025 as the Social Media, Events and Chevening Officer.
Adena brings a wealth of both local and international experience having worked previously with the Government of Montserrat (GoM) and in the UK. We welcome Adena to the team, are very glad to have her return home to Montserrat and wish her every success in this position.
Farewell
After three years of dedicated service, Ms. Alba Smeriglio, Head of Programmes at the Governor’s Office will be concluding her tenure, Thursday 27 February 2025.
Alba leaves a lasting impact on our operations and programmes, from securing funding for trade and private sector development work, to building positive and supportive working relationships with GoM colleagues, and the community.
We bid her farewell and all the very best in her new endeavours.