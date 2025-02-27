Virtual Kick-Off for 2025 Technical Advisory Committee Meetings to Review Annual University Budgets

Honouring the collective bid for the financial sustainability of the region and its regional University, the Government of Monserrat hosted a virtual kick-off to The University of the West Indies’ 2025 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) meetings Tuesday.
On February 25 and 26, the TACs of The UWI are meeting to discuss the regional University’s annual budgets. During the two-day session, budgets for The UWI’s five campuses, the University Centre, the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) and the Seismic Research Centre are being reviewed.
Vice-Chancellor of The UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, impressed upon stakeholders the critical importance of the gathering of the TAC. “This is where we share knowledge and discuss the relevant issues – not only about funding but in building the university up and onward as a tool for public empowerment and Caribbean development,” he said.
Mrs. Beverly Mendes, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Montserrat, in her welcome remarks, commended The UWI for yeoman’s efforts to remain sustainable and maintain its world rankings. She professed, “Government stakeholders should be proud of UWI.”
Acknowledging the financial challenges faced by the regional University and its contributing countries, she applauded its management and global achievement in a difficult financial environment.
Quoting lyrics from the regional cricket anthem ‘Rally ‘Round the West Indies’, she issued a call to contributing countries to remain committed to educational advancement and support of The UWI. “These deliberations on the way forward are critical. Let us not take for granted the continued operations of the University,” Permanent Secretary Mendes said.
Expressing confidence in the robust discussions ahead and the TAC’s openness to alternative solutions and possibilities, she again called for collective efforts – “Join me in the hope that at the end of these two days, the recommendations emanating from the Technical Advisory Committee will be sound and chart a sustainable financial position for the University into the future. I am confident that once we join our efforts, we will be able to address shortfalls in contributions, rationalise the availability of outside
grants and identify other methods of financing.”
Responding, Vice-Chancellor Beckles took the opportunity to express profound gratitude to the contributing governments for ‘standing so firmly’ in The UWI’s corner and facilitating its ability as a public university to ‘promote and sustain the public good’. He, too, encouraged robust discussions and welcomed the opportunity for The UWI to share information to assure principal stakeholders of the sustained efforts to efficiently manage the resources made available.
The Honourable Crenston C. Buffonge, Temporary Minister of Education, Health and Social Services, Montserrat delivered the keynote address. He also commended The UWI highly for its world rankings and reputation, excellence in teaching and learning, and leadership of regional advancement.
Making a clear case for the continued relevance of the University to the sustainable development of the region, Minister Buffonge cited key contributions, including the technical expertise provided on climate change and gender advocacy, championing much-needed digital transformation as well as the region’s efforts to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence and
other advanced technology.
He confirmed the region’s high confidence in The UWI as its number one choice for quality education and joined the call for all sectors to invest – “If The UWI is to continue to be globally effective, within our governments and private sector organisations, we must be willing to continue to invest our time, solidarity and financial backing to this university… we, the 17 contributing states must be careful to give attention to all financial obligations to guarantee the survival, business continuity and success of The UWI – we are well aware of what is at stake.”
University Bursar Mrs Andrea McNish chaired the opening ceremony of the 2025 UWI Technical Advisory Committee meetings. Participants were treated to cultural performances by the Emerald Community Singers and the Matrixx Dancers. The ceremony closed with a viewing of stunning scenes of Montserrat, the emerald island.
Across the two days of meetings, the committees will hear and review Campus and University 2025 – 2027 budgets and make recommendations to be forwarded to University and Campus Grants Committees and thereafter to The UWI’s Annual Business Meeting of Council for final approval on May 2, 2025.