Market Day for Women Agro-Producers in Celebration of International Women’s Day

The Social Services Department invites all women agro-producers on Montserrat to participate in a special Market Day on Friday, 7 March 2025 in observance of International Women’s Day.
Women engaged in agricultural production, including fresh produce, condiments, jams, jellies, and other locally made goods, are encouraged to register for the event by Thursday, 6 March 2025.
A dedicated booth will be available for all participants to showcase and sell their products at the Brades Art and Education Center from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Director of Social Services, Mrs. Teresena Fergus, emphasized that this year’s theme, “Accelerate Action for Women and Girls,” highlights the importance of recognizing women across various sectors, including those traditionally dominated by men, who contribute to their families and communities through their work.
To register, please contact the Social Services Department at 491-3895 / 495-3895 / 495-7491 by 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
Join us in celebrating the contributions of women agro-producers—support local and empower women!