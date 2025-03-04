Ministry of Health and Social Services Launches Auditory Assessments in Annual School Health Programme in Commemoration of World Hearing Day

In recognition of World Hearing Day, the Ministry of Health and Social Services is pleased to announce the introduction of auditory assessments as part of the Annual School Health Programme. This initiative will provide hearing screenings for children aged 4-5 who are transitioning to primary school, ensuring early detection and intervention for hearing impairments.
The School Health Programme is scheduled to take place from 3rd- 7th March 2025, across all schools island wide. The inclusion of auditory assessments aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to promoting child health and development, ensuring that children receive the necessary support to succeed academically and socially.
“Hearing plays a crucial role in a child’s learning and communication. Early identification of hearing challenges can significantly improve a child’s ability to perform well in school and engage fully in social interactions,” noted Honourable Dr. Ingrid Buffonge; Minister of Health and Social Services as well as Education. “This initiative underscores our dedication to comprehensive healthcare services for children, reinforcing our mission to foster a healthier future for all.”
Sister Nadine Duberry, Family Nurse Practitioner and lead healthcare professional conducting the assessments, emphasized the importance of early detection: “Many children with hearing difficulties go undiagnosed until they start experiencing academic or social challenges. By integrating auditory assessments into the School Health Programme, we can identify issues early and provide the necessary interventions to support their overall development.”
The auditory screenings will be conducted for all 4–5-year-old children participating in the School Health Programme. If any hearing impairments are detected, appropriate referrals will be made to specialized services for further evaluation and intervention.
World Hearing Day, observed annually on 3 March, emphasizes the importance of ear and hearing care and advocates for early screening and intervention to prevent hearing loss. The theme for World Hearing Day 2025, as set by the World Health Organization (WHO), is ‘Changing mindsets: empower yourself to make ear and hearing care a reality for all.’ highlighting the global need for improved hearing health initiatives. Additionally, the WHO recommends safe listening practices, such as limiting exposure to loud sounds, using noise-canceling headphones, and following the 60/60 rule—listening to audio at no more than 60% volume for no longer than 60 minutes at a time—to protect against noise-induced hearing loss.
The Ministry encourages parents, educators, and healthcare professionals to support this initiative and raise awareness about hearing health.
For more information on auditory assessments, please contact the Health Centre of your choice.