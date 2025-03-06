MARCH 14 DEADLINE TO REQUEST AIRLINE TICKET SUBSIDY REFUND

The Access Division, Office of The Premier, would like to inform the general public of the following update regarding ticket subsidy refund for the period June 2024 – November 2024.
Persons who travelled during the period June 2024 – November 2024, who have requested a refund and did not receive it or are yet to request a refund are asked to note that the deadline for all refund requests is Friday, March 14 , 2025.
Therefore, individuals who have requested and have not received a refund are asked to follow up with the Access Division, Office of the Premier by email to accessmni@gov.ms or call 664-491-3378.
This deadline is necessary to allow the Access Division to process all requests and payments before the end of the Government of Montserrat’s 2024/2025 financial year. Customers are asked to call or email the Access Division, Office of the Premier to submit their respective requests.