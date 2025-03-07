CITRUS FRUITS NOW ALLOWED FOR IMPORTATION TO MONTSERRAT 

The Plant Protection (Amendment of Schedules) Regulations 2025 (S.R.O. 4 of 2025) made by the Governor on February 13 on the advice of Cabinet, now permits Citrus Fruits to be imported into Montserrat.
Importers are required to observe the following guidelines for the importation of citrus fruits:
- submit a list of commodities intended for importation into Montserrat and where they will be imported from;
- acquire an Import Permit from the Department of Agriculture and/or Import Licence from the Trade and Quality Infrastructure Division for the commodities to be imported, and;
- obtain a Phyto-sanitary Certificate from the exporting Country for the commodities intended to be imported into Montserrat.
The Department of Agriculture in the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Environment, Youth Affairs & Sports will continue to work with importers and other stakeholders to implement bio-security protocols which are essential to prevent or reduce the likelihood of transmitting or spreading pests and diseases. The Plant Protection (Amendment of Schedules) Regulations 2025 (S.R.O. 4 of 2025) is available on the Government website, on the Attorney General’s page. Alternatively, the SRO can be downloaded here.