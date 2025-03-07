Government of Montserrat

MR KENYA LEE APPOINTED AS SUBSTANTIVE FINANCIAL  SECRETARY 

Governor's Office, News /

Her Excellency The Governor Mrs Sarah Tucker is pleased to confirm the appointment of  Mr Kenya Lee as the substantive Financial Secretary to Montserrat, effective 1 June 2025. 

Mr Lee is a career public servant within the Government of Montserrat (GoM) having  worked across key roles within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Management from  2009 to present. Notably, he served as Acting Deputy Financial Secretary from 2020 to  2023, while concurrently holding the substantive position of Director of Economic  Management/Chief Economist from 2018 to 2023. Mr Lee holds a BSc in Economics &  Management and a Master’s degree in Finance and Economic Policy. His extensive  experience, knowledge and dedication to public service have prepared him for this  critical leadership position. Her Excellency the Governor remarked: ‘I offer my sincerest congratulations to Kenya on  his appointment to the role of substantive Financial Secretary. This is a critical position  for the public service and the Ministry of Finance, responsible for the continued  enforcement and strengthening of good fiscal management and governance practices.  This appointment demonstrates the significant work that Mr Lee and all of his team have  accomplished. I wish him every success for the future.’

