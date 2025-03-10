Ministry of Health and Social Services Announces Temporary Closure and Relocation of Essential Hospital Services

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has today announced the relocation of several essential Glendon Hospital services to the former Margetson Memorial Home effective 18th March, 2025.
This relocation is a crucial step in the ongoing New National Hospital Development Project. Decanting of these services is necessary to facilitate demolition of the buildings in preparation for the new National Hospital.
The Hospital services to be relocated to the former Margetson Memorial Home include the Pharmacy, Laboratory, Medical Records Department, Office of the Hospital Nursing Manager and the Dietary (Kitchen) Department.
To facilitate this move, the Pharmacy, Laboratory and Medical Records Departments will be closed to the public on Friday, 14th March, 2025. The public is asked to take note and ensure a sufficient supply of medications.
Emergencies will be facilitated via the Glendon Hospital Casualty Department.
Commencing 18th March, 2025, members of the public are advised to avoid the buildings from which services were previously offered. Restricted access will be in place to ensure safety and unauthorized entry into these zones is strictly prohibited.
The Ministry apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding as we work towards improving healthcare infrastructure. We remain committed to ensuring a smooth transition with minimal disruption to patient care.