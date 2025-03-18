FERRY SERVICE ARRANGED FOR OUTBOUND PASSENGERS AFFECTED BY WINAIR CANCELLATIONS

Tuesday, March 18th 2025, Brades Montserrat – The Access Division, Office of the Premier would like to inform the general public that due to weather regulations WINAIR was unable to operate on Monday March 17, 2025 and again on Tuesday March 18, 2025.
To facilitate passenger movement from Montserrat to Antigua, for affected travelers the Access Division will be conducting a charter vessel service via the Barbuda Express Ferry.
Affected WINAIR passengers scheduled to leave today, March 18th and Wednesday, March 19th or those who do not have a confirmed ticket to leave Montserrat are asked to be at the Ferry Terminal in Little Bay at 6:00 a.m. for registration and arrangement of transportation. Kindly present your WINAIR Tickets at the Ferry Terminal.
Travelers are reminded to listen to ZJB Radio, follow Access Division MNI and GIU Montserrat on Facebook for further updates or contact the Access Division by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or on Whatsapp 664 392 3600
The Access Division apologises for the inconveniences caused by this unforeseen disruption to the services. We continue to work diligently to remedy to the situation.