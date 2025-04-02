PRESS RELEASE: DEPARTURE OF HER EXCELLENCY THE GOVERNOR MRS SARAH TUCKER

Her Excellency The Governor, Mrs Sarah Tucker, will be departing Montserrat on Tuesday 8 April 2025, at 3pm from the John A Osborne Airport, on completion of her three year tenure.
In recognition of her service to Montserrat, a Guard of Honour and a gathering of specially invited guests will be present to say goodbye to Her Excellency and Mr Howard Tucker as they depart.
Immediately following Governor Tucker’s departure, the Honourable Deputy Governor, Mrs Lindorna Sweeney, will be sworn in by the Honourable Attorney General as Acting Governor of Montserrat. She will serve in this capacity until the swearing in of the Governor Designate Ms Harriet Cross, on 23 April 2025.
Her Excellency would like to thank Montserrat for a wonderful three years and wishes the island and its people the very best for a bright and successful future.